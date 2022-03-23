Spirit of Kashmiriyat most effective tool to counter radicalisation: LG Sinha

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts being made to discuss the role of religious leaders and women in counter-radicalization, preventing the youth from choosing wrong path, and creating a violence-free society

The Lt Governor reiterated that the responsibility of stopping the people to deviate from the right path lies on the shoulders of the community elders, religious heads and the enlightened people of the society.

“I believe that by following the path of peace, we can live the ideals inherent in our society and make the dreams of a better future a reality. The aim of every human being should be to live peacefully, do good to all and work in the interest of the nation”, he said.