Spl DGP (CID) among 183 donate blood

Srinagar: Stating that there could be no better day to donate blood on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Special Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Rashmi Ranjan Swain Saturday said that it feels good to donate blood that could save someone's life.

Swain said that blood was nature's gift and could not be manufactured by humans themselves.

“It is more a poignant message that underscored the irreplaceable value of blood as a natural gift beyond human creation,” he said.

Swain said that the message and the blood donation drive exemplify the Police force's dedication to serving and protecting the community, even beyond their primary responsibilities.

“The camp served as a powerful reminder of the selflessness and dedication of the Police force in not only maintaining law and order but also in extending a helping hand to save lives through blood donation,” he said.

“When we share joy and sorrow, which is an emotional intangible thing, so why can’t we share this tangible thing like blood with others?” he told reporters after donating blood at the blood donation camp organised by Police on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

“It feels good to donate blood that can save someone's life,” he said.

The senior Police officer said that there could be no better day to donate blood.

“When we are commemorating the sacrifices of our Police personnel and donating blood, there could be no better day to donate blood," he said adding that he had donated blood about 14 times earlier.

Besides, Swain, Additional Director General of Police, Armed, S J M Gillani was among the 183 officers and personnel who donated blood on the Police Commemoration Day.

Officials said that the nodal agency for the camp was held at Police Hospital Srinagar and the collected blood points would be given to the blood banks of different hospitals.