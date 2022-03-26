SPO killed, brother injured in Budgam militant attack

Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police was killed while his brother critically injured in a hit and run militant attack in Budgam district of central Kashmir on Saturday.
A massive cordon and search operation was launched in the area to nab the attackers, police said. This is the third such incident in the district in less than a month.
The incident took place at Chadbugh village of Budgam Saturday evening after militants barged into the residence of SPO and fired indiscriminately upon the two brothers.
The slain SPO has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and his critically injured brother Umar Jan, a student.
“SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan (a student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam. However Ishfaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off, search operation in progress. Further details follow,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted Saturday evening.
Police said that both the critically injured were rushed to SKIMS Bemina here. However, Ishfaq was declared brought dead by the attending doctors.
“Umar is critical and is being operated upon,” a senior police officer said here. He said that a massive cordon and search operation in the area was underway to track the attackers. The incident took place four days after a civilian Tajmul Mohi-ud-din Rather was shot dead by the militants at Gotpora village in Budgam.
Earlier less than a month ago , the body of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla, who went missing on March 7 from his village, was recovered from the Khag area in Budgam in central Kashmir.
Sameer, a soldier with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), had gone missing from his native Lokipora village in central Kashmir's Budgam.