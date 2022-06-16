Sports ecosystem in UT made world-class under PM's support: LG

The Lt Governor further observed that owing to enhanced availability of upgraded sports infrastructure, now notable sporting events are being organized in the UT and our talented youths are getting the opportunity to play as well as learn from the famous players.

“Senior National Archery Championship was held in Jammu in March this year and 1014 female and male players including 50 international level players participated in it. We are all set to organize 16 more national and international tournaments this year on the same grand scale. Soon, National Table Tennis Championship, Senior Volleyball Championship will be organized in this indoor stadium in which our youngsters will get a chance to show their talent and it will also be a great opportunity to learn in the presence of international players”, he added.

It was further informed that promising gymnast Bavleen Kaur from J&K will participate in the Asian Games and renowned fencers, Shreya and Vishal will represent the country at the World Championships. Eight athletes from the UT including Aqsa Gulzar, Komal Dhiman, Suhaib Jeelani, Ravees Ahmed, Saqib, Karan Chopra, Adil Manzoor, Bilqis Maqbool will represent the country in the Pencak Silat Championship to be held in July next month.