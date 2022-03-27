SPO’s brother succumbs; Budgam militant attack toll reaches 2

Srinagar: The death toll in Budgam hit and run militant attack reached two as the critically wounded student succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. “Umar Jan Dar, who was critically injured in Saturday evening terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries on Sunday early morning,” officials of Zonal Police Headquarters said here. “ He had received critical gunshot wounds.”

On Saturday evening, militants whose number is being ascertained, forced their way into the police family's Budgam home, resorted to heavy firing that killed Special Police Officer (SPO) Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and critically injured his brother, Umar Ahmad Dar . Umar died in the hospital on Sunday morning as he received grievous gunshot wounds.