SPO’s brother succumbs; Budgam militant attack toll reaches 2

Srinagar: The death toll in Budgam hit and run militant attack reached two as the critically wounded student succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. “Umar Jan Dar, who was critically injured in Saturday evening terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries on Sunday early morning,” officials of Zonal Police Headquarters said here. “ He had received critical gunshot wounds.”
On Saturday evening, militants whose number is being ascertained, forced their way into the police family's Budgam home, resorted to heavy firing that killed Special Police Officer (SPO) Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and critically injured his brother, Umar Ahmad Dar . Umar died in the hospital on Sunday morning as he received grievous gunshot wounds.
The incident had taken place at Chadbugh village of Budgam on Saturday evening. “SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan (a student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam. However Ishfaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off, search operation in progress. Further details follow,” Kashmir Zone Police had Tweeted Saturday evening.
Police had said that both the critically injured were rushed to JVC hospital in Bemina Srinagar. However, Ishfaq was declared dead by the attending doctors.
The incident had taken place four days after a civilian Tajmul Mohi-ud-din Rather was shot dead by the militants at Gotpora village in Budgam.
Earlier less than a month ago , the body of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla, who went missing on March 7 from his village, was recovered from the Khag area in Budgam in central Kashmir. Sameer, a soldier with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), had gone missing from his native Lokipora village in central Kashmir's Budgam.
Pertinently, on Tuesday, a policeman was killed during an attack on a police patrol at the Zoonimar area of Srinagar. Earlier this month, three Panchayat members were killed in separate attacks in the Valley.