Spring Splendour: Kashmir awaits holidaymakers as COVID cases wane

Srinagar: On a sunny February afternoon, a group of tourists from Pune city in Maharashtra, while enjoying a Shikara ride in the waters of Dal lake are busy recollecting the distress caused by COVID19 over the last two years.

However, the tourists are happy that COVID numbers have witnessed a significant decrease which made their Kashmir visit possible. Pradeep Kambli, a businessman from this city in western India, says he is visiting Kashmir for the third time in the last 5 years.

However, Kambli says the present visit of his family is the most exciting as weather has been quite pleasant and this visit holds significance.