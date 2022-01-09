SPs directed to attend meetings of in-charge Administrative Secretaries

Jammu: J&K government on Sunday directed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to participate in the meetings chaired by the in-charge Administrative Secretaries during their visits to the respective districts and implement decisions taken there within the fixed timelines.

Directive has been issued to ensure better coordination between the civil and police administration for enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioners have been given the discretion to call the Senior Superintendents of Police of the concerned district to the developmental review meetings to take note of issues related to the Police Department. At the Sub Divisional level, the SDM may call the SDPOs during the meetings as per the new directions.