SPs directed to attend meetings of in-charge Administrative Secretaries

Jammu: J&K government on Sunday directed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to participate in the meetings chaired by the in-charge Administrative Secretaries during their visits to the respective districts and implement decisions taken there within the fixed timelines.
Directive has been issued to ensure better coordination between the civil and police administration for enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
Similarly, the Deputy Commissioners have been given the discretion to call the Senior Superintendents of Police of the concerned district to the developmental review meetings to take note of issues related to the Police Department. At the Sub Divisional level, the SDM may call the SDPOs during the meetings as per the new directions.
The directions have been issued after it has been observed that the Superintendents of Police in some districts do not attend the meetings being chaired by the Administrative Secretaries.
“As a result of this, certain issues requiring action at their level are not addressed properly. The issue assumes more importance in view of the prevailing situations, requiring proper coordination between the civil and the police administration for enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour within the districts,” Principal Secretary to the Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi has stated in a circular.
Earlier with a view to ensure better and effective coordination among different departments and monitoring of developmental activities in the districts in a holistic manner, the government on July 7, 2021 had nominated the Administrative Secretaries as in-charge secretaries for the different districts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pursuant to this, the Administrative Secretaries have been touring the districts assigned to them from time to time.
“These visits have proven beneficial for the overall development in these districts as also better management of COVID-19 related issues. Given the range of issues being reviewed by the touring Administrative Secretaries, it would be appropriate that these meetings are attended by all district or sectoral officers. It has, however, been observed that the Superintendents of Police in some districts do not attend the meetings being chaired by the Administrative Secretaries,” Dwivedi noted.
In this context, Dwivedi directed all Superintendents of Police to ensure their participation in the meetings being chaired by the concerned Administrative Secretaries during their visits to the respective districts and implementation of decisions thereof within the fixed timelines.
“Further the Deputy Commissioners may invite the concerned District Senior Superintendent of Police in the developmental review meetings so that any issue related to the Police Department is taken note of. Similar practices can be followed at sub divisional levels between the SDM and the SDPOs as well as Tehsildars and SHOs,” Dwivedi directed.