Srinagar a role model in urban transformation: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday inaugurated the revamped Residency Road, Srinagar Square, Lal Chowk and Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that dedicating the renovated prime commercial, tourism and heritage hubs under Srinagar Smart City Ltd to the citizens and business fraternity.

In his address on the occasion, the LG commended the commitment and dedication of officials of Srinagar Smart City Ltd, all the workers, agencies engaged in the redevelopment projects inaugurated today.

“Srinagar has emerged as a role model in urban transformation with Srinagar Smart City Ltd offering smart solutions to enable better urban life, lively nightlife scene, stunning revamped market, riverfront and access to seamless city services,” he said. “Smart development of iconic locations for a smarter future of Srinagar will make it a city with the best quality of life for the citizens and tourists.”

The LG said the recent transformation of J&K has ensured people have access to the best infrastructure.