Srinagar a role model in urban transformation: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday inaugurated the revamped Residency Road, Srinagar Square, Lal Chowk and Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that dedicating the renovated prime commercial, tourism and heritage hubs under Srinagar Smart City Ltd to the citizens and business fraternity.
In his address on the occasion, the LG commended the commitment and dedication of officials of Srinagar Smart City Ltd, all the workers, agencies engaged in the redevelopment projects inaugurated today.
“Srinagar has emerged as a role model in urban transformation with Srinagar Smart City Ltd offering smart solutions to enable better urban life, lively nightlife scene, stunning revamped market, riverfront and access to seamless city services,” he said. “Smart development of iconic locations for a smarter future of Srinagar will make it a city with the best quality of life for the citizens and tourists.”
The LG said the recent transformation of J&K has ensured people have access to the best infrastructure.
“The picturesque architecture, public plaza at Clock Tower is reflective of India's long cultural history and ancient values. It will be a major centre of attraction for travelers, traders and citizens,” he said. Sinha said that the Residency Road had been converted into a high street which would also improve economic activity in the area.
He also talked about the journey of Jammu Kashmir on the path of peace and development and the unprecedented progress registered across the sectors.
“When our country became independent and the holy book 'Constitution of India' was scripted by our forefathers for future guidance, the biggest objective was to fulfill the promises of freedom fighters of reaching to the last man in queue with all the benefits. It didn't happen in J&K. Certain elements had weaponised the secessionist ideology and J&K suffered inequality, discrimination for decades,” the LG said. “We have ended the discrimination and inequality under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. J&K has marched a great distance forward in the last 3-4 years and a new ecosystem was created to ensure a far greater prosperity for our people.”
He said that from Vitasta to Ganga, Shehr-e-Khaas to Banaras, Lal Chowk to Lal Qila, there is just one heartbeat.
“The transformation of J&K reminds us that Unity in Diversity is our biggest strength and with peace, love, harmony, brotherhood and stability, great goals can be achieved, the impossible can be made possible,” Sinha said.
He also expressed gratitude to the residents of the city, trade fraternity and all the stakeholders for their support to the administration during the infrastructural development works.
Mayor SMC Junaid Azim Mattu and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta also spoke on the occasion.
President Lal Chowk Traders Association, Feroz Ahmad Baba said he had seen such development for the first time.
On the occasion, the LG also inaugurated a variable messaging display at Srinagar Square.
Residency Road and Srinagar Square Lal Chowk Redevelopment projects include wire-free streets and public space with underground electric and communication utilities, wide pedestrian walkways, improved storm drainage, dedicated sewer network, multi-utility corridors, seating and parking spaces, illumination of streets, public facilities and a barrier-free environment providing universal access to all.
Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Prashant Goyal, senior officers of civil and Police administration, officials of Srinagar Smart City Limited, members of Lal Chowk Traders Association, and PHD Chamber of Commerce were also present on the occasion.