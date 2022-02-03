Srinagar Acid Attack | Altaf Bukhari visits victim’s family; assures full support

Srinagar: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, along with his party leaders, on Thursday visited SMHS hospital to express his solidarity with the acid attack victim, who was targetted two days ago in Srinagar.
Altaf Bukhari met the family members of the victim and assured all possible help including financial support for advanced medical treatment across the country.
He was accompanied by his general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, provincial president Mohammad Ashraf Mir, youth president and Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu, state secretary Muntazir Mohiudin, district president and former MLA Noor Mohammad Sheikh, DDC chairman Srinagar Malik Aftab and advocate Mir Imaad. Later speaking to media persons, he said, “We are here to express our solidarity and uncompromising support to the family.”
Emphasizing on the need of educating the members of civil society in protecting the interests of women, he said, “It's our collective social responsibility to ensure that the rehabilitation of the victim is not stigmatized and we all play a role in our capacities.”
Bukhari appreciated the role of administration and the police department for providing the costly medicine to the victim as required and in apprehending the culprits within the shortest time.
Demanding stern action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime, Bukhari said that his party would provide expert legal services to the family to ensure that justice was meted out to the victim. Praying for the swift and complete recovery of the victim, he expressed hope that with the prayers of the well wishers and the medical treatment of the local doctors, the victim would recover soon.
Meanwhile, the party leadership also expressed gratitude to the Srinagar police for acting swiftly and arresting the assailants, while demanding an effective and strong legal recourse against those involved.