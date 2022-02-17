SRINAGAR ACID ATTACK | Chargesheet in next 2 days

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police will be filing the chargesheet in the Srinagar acid attack case in next two days, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar said adding that they were hopeful that “culprits get exemplary punishment.”
“It is in its last stage and we will be filing a chargesheet in the next two days,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Raskesh Balwal told Greater Kashmir on Thursday. “We are hopeful that culprits get exemplary punishment.”
For the chargesheet, the investigating team headed by Superintendent of Police, North Srinagar, have received FSL reports and the chargesheet is being given final shape, the SSP said.
Police officials said the statements of witnesses have been recorded before the magistrate. “Even the finger prints on the cup used to throw the acid has matched in forensic tests”
The chargesheet will be produced before competent courts-one in juvenile justice board and in other competent court for trial.
On February 1, a youth accompanied by a juvenile had thrown acid on a 24-year girl after she rejected his marriage proposal. The incident had shaken entire Kashmir, particularly Srinagar and drew widespread condemnation from all sections of society. They have demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.
The victim was sent to a Chennai eye hospital for specialised treatment on Monday. She had recorded her statement, an important piece of documentation that would help police in filing the chargesheet before a magistrate on Saturday.
Pertinently, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal has been supervising the investigation himself. The investigation is carried out by a Special Investigation Team headed by SP North Srinagar, Raja Zohab and four more officers as its members.
The SIT had been able to nab the culprits in less than 12 hours after the shocking incident.
On February 1, according to police, a man threw acid on a 24-year woman after she rejected his marriage proposal. He was accompanied by another person who has also been arrested alongside with the shopkeeper who sold the acid.
