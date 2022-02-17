SRINAGAR ACID ATTACK | Chargesheet in next 2 days

For the chargesheet, the investigating team headed by Superintendent of Police, North Srinagar, have received FSL reports and the chargesheet is being given final shape, the SSP said.

Police officials said the statements of witnesses have been recorded before the magistrate. “Even the finger prints on the cup used to throw the acid has matched in forensic tests”

The chargesheet will be produced before competent courts-one in juvenile justice board and in other competent court for trial.

On February 1, a youth accompanied by a juvenile had thrown acid on a 24-year girl after she rejected his marriage proposal. The incident had shaken entire Kashmir, particularly Srinagar and drew widespread condemnation from all sections of society. They have demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.