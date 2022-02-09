SRINAGAR ACID ATTACK | Chargesheet to be filed in 4-5 days: SSP Srinagar

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Rakesh Balwal on Wednesday said that the chargesheet in Srinagar acid attack case would be filed in four to five days and strongest sections were being applied against the culprits.
“Hopefully in the next four to five days, we will be filing the charge sheet,” SSP Srinagar told reporters here. “We will ensure that strongest sections, relevant to the case, are applied and the case is water tight,” he said.
SSP also stated that a drive against narcotics was started at a large scale. Some people were arrested also in this connection.
On February 1, a youth accompanied by a juvenile had thrown acid on a 24-year-old girl in Srinagar after she rejected his marriage proposal.
The incident had shaken entire Kashmir and drew widespread condemnation from all sections of society. People demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.
The victim was sent to a Chennai eye hospital for specialised treatment on Monday. She had recorded her statement, an important piece of documentation that would help police in filing the charge sheet, before a magistrate on Saturday.
SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal has been supervising the investigation himself. The investigation is carried out by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SP North Srinagar Raja Zoheb and four other officers as its members.
The SIT had been able to nab the culprits in less than 12 hours after the shocking incident.
Main accused, along with the accomplices including the shopkeeper who sold the acid, was arrested.
Rakesh Balwal said that they were going hard against narcotics and drug abuse. “Drive has been intensified and abusers are being taken to task,” he said, adding that intensified drive against drug abuse entered into its third week and some people were arrested.
“We have issued helpline numbers and people can contact us wherever they see any such activity,” he added.