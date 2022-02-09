SRINAGAR ACID ATTACK | Chargesheet to be filed in 4-5 days: SSP Srinagar

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Rakesh Balwal on Wednesday said that the chargesheet in Srinagar acid attack case would be filed in four to five days and strongest sections were being applied against the culprits.

“Hopefully in the next four to five days, we will be filing the charge sheet,” SSP Srinagar told reporters here. “We will ensure that strongest sections, relevant to the case, are applied and the case is water tight,” he said.