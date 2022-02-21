Srinagar acid attack | Chargesheet to be filed today: SSP Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police will be filing the chargesheet in Srinagar acid attack on Tuesday with a hope that culprits get exemplary punishment.
“Hopefully we will be filing a chargesheet today,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal told Greater Kashmir on Thursday. “ We are hopeful that culprits get exemplary punishment.”
For the chargesheet, the Special Investigations Team headed by Superintendent of Police, north Srinagar, Raja Zuhaib has completed the investigations. The investigations were supervised by SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal.
Officials said that the statements of witnesses have been recorded before the magistrate. They said that even the finger prints on the cup used to throw the acid has matched in forensic tests.
The charge sheet will be filed against three people one among them juvenile. It will be filed before Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar and Juvenile Justice Board.
On February 1, a youth accompanied by a juvenile had thrown acid on a 24-year-old girl after she rejected his marriage proposal. The incident had shaken entire Kashmir, particularly Srinagar and drew widespread condemnation from all sections of society.
They have demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.
The victim was sent to a Chennai eye hospital for specialised treatment on Monday. She had recorded her statement, an important piece of documentation that would help police in filing the charge sheet, before a magistrate on Saturday.
On February 1, according to police, a man threw acid on a 24-year-old woman after she rejected his marriage proposal. He was accompanied by another person who has also been arrested alongside with the shopkeeper who sold the acid.
Soon after the incident, SIT was formed. The SIT had been able to nab the culprits in less than 12 hours after the shocking incident. Srinagar police chief had said that they are going hard against narcotics and drug abuse.
“Drive has been intensified and abusers are being taken to task,” he had said, adding that intensified drive against drug abuse has entered into the third week and some people have been arrested.
“We have issued helpline numbers and people can contact us wherever they see any such activity,” he added.