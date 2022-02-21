Srinagar acid attack | Chargesheet to be filed today: SSP Srinagar

For the chargesheet, the Special Investigations Team headed by Superintendent of Police, north Srinagar, Raja Zuhaib has completed the investigations. The investigations were supervised by SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal.

Officials said that the statements of witnesses have been recorded before the magistrate. They said that even the finger prints on the cup used to throw the acid has matched in forensic tests.

The charge sheet will be filed against three people one among them juvenile. It will be filed before Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar and Juvenile Justice Board.