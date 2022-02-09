SRINAGAR ACID ATTACK | Govt bearing expenses for victim’s medical treatment: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Assad on Wednesday said that government was bearing expenses for the medical treatment of recent acid attack victim and her rehabilitation would also be ensured.
Talking to media persons during his visit to various urban and rural areas of the district, the DC said that district administration was also taking various measures to regulate the sale and storage of acid in the district under rules.
“The government on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is bearing the expenses of the treatment of the victim. Besides, complete rehabilitation of the victim will also be ensured,” he said while replying to a query.
He added that the doctor’s report suggested a positive response to the treatment. “We all also pray for her speedy recovery,” he said.
The DC said that the drive to put an end to such incidents had already been started and the surveillance task force was active in markets to see implementation of regulating sale and storage of acid.
He added that to avoid any misuse of acid, the district administration was implementing guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in this regard.
As per a Supreme Court ruling, sellers can sell chemicals only after the customers show their government-issued photo identity proof and purpose of purchase.
The law makes it mandatory for a seller to record the sale details and submit them with the local police within three days along with disclosing all stocks to the local sub-divisional magistrate within 15 days.