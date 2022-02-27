Srinagar acid attack | Having nightmares still, survivor awaits regaining sight; seeing justice done

The family is thankful to a businessman-turned-politician, who prefers anonymity, for bearing all hospital expenses and to the Jammu and Kashmir government for transporting them to Chennai and also expressed gratitude to police for completing the investigation into the case in record time.

"I am sure that the culprits would be punished and their punishment would deter others having a similar mentality," her father says.

Sibling of the acid attack victim says that her sister who has undergone six major and minor surgeries so far had some peace when she heard that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a charge sheet against all the three accused.