SRINAGAR ACID ATTACK | Juvenile Justice Board declines bail to accused juvenile

They filed a similar charge sheet against the minor before the JJB with an additional application that he be treated as an adult under the amended Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, whereby youngsters in the age group of 16-18 can be tried under

Indian Penal Code (IPC) if they are accused of heinous crimes.

Underscoring that the release of CICL at this juncture on bail will not serve the ends of justice, the Board said in the instant case alleged act of CICL wherein he accompanied the main accused to commit the alleged crime and his post occurrence behaviour all point out to the fact that the CICL needs reformation of highest degree so as to make him understand that the norms of society and laws of land are to be adhered to.

The placement of CICL at Observation Home, Harwan here, the Board said, is in his best interest at this juncture as he has shown signs of reformation which shall continue for the time being.”