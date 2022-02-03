Srinagar acid attack | Long, uncertain journey to salvage victim’s eyesight, say doctors

Srinagar: With deep burns and condition worsening by every hour, a team of doctors is struggling to salvage the eye sight of the Srinagar acid attack victim. An uncertain outlook and a long journey - is their description of her present condition.

On Thursday, even after two rounds of eye surgeries, the victim could not see anything with both her eyes. “She just has perception of light at present,” Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, where the grievously injured girl is admitted for treatment, said.

He described her condition as “deeply worrisome” given the acid burns that have damaged many parts inside her eyes.