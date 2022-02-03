Srinagar acid attack | Long, uncertain journey to salvage victim’s eyesight, say doctors

Srinagar: With deep burns and condition worsening by every hour, a team of doctors is struggling to salvage the eye sight of the Srinagar acid attack victim. An uncertain outlook and a long journey - is their description of her present condition.
On Thursday, even after two rounds of eye surgeries, the victim could not see anything with both her eyes. “She just has perception of light at present,” Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, where the grievously injured girl is admitted for treatment, said.
He described her condition as “deeply worrisome” given the acid burns that have damaged many parts inside her eyes.
“She is stable otherwise, but we are trying our best to save her eyesight. Her burns are continuing to affect the eyes,” he said. The hospital on Wednesday procured and implanted a corneal graft and amniotic membrane in her eyes to prevent the eyeball from collapsing. “We have a dedicated team for her including Cornea specialists and Plastic Surgeons, all experts in their own fields. But the injuries are grievous,” he said.
A senior doctor, privy to her evolving situation, said the team of Ophthalmologists, including a Cornea expert, carried out debridement of the burnt and dead tissue in her eyes.
Debridement is the removal of dead or infected tissue.
“At this stage a Cornea Transplant is not possible. Amniotic Membrane Transplant was carried out in both her eyes,” the doctor said. The doctor expressed concern over the condition saying that a chemical injury was making the eyes worsen ‘by hours.’ The patient, according to the doctor, developed a cataract in the eyes overnight, the eyeball pressure has also fallen and there is no circulation in the eye.
“The doctors are trying to address the issues that are erupting in her eyes with every passing day. She may require a Cornea Transplant but it is very difficult to be certain at this stage about whether it will be a possibility,” he said.
The face of the victim has also suffered deep burns, another doctor told Greater Kashmir.
“The issue with acid burns is that the injuries worsen with time. The patient’s skin will start healing and crumpling, causing deformities, more pain and agony,” he said. The patient is slated to undergo grafting at “at least two places” , the doctor said, adding that the patient would require “scores of surgeries” in order to restore the skin on her face.
“Yet, it will not be possible to undo the injuries that the acid has caused,” he said. “It is a long journey and the most painful one for the victim,” he added.