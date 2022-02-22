Srinagar Acid Attack: Police file chargesheet against 3 accused

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday filed a one thousand page chargesheet in Srinagar Acid Attack case against the accused, with a hope that culprits get exemplary punishment. Senior Superintendent Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal who supervised the investigation of the case, termed the acid attack as a “well-planned conspiracy.”
“Investigations revealed that it was a well-planned conspiracy,” SSP told Greater Kashmir. He said that they will try for exemplary punishment to the accused. “We want nobody to dare to carry out a similar act.”
On February 1, a youth accompanied by a juvenile had thrown acid on a 24-year-old girl after she rejected his marriage proposal.
The incident had shaken entire Kashmir, particularly Srinagar and drew widespread condemnation from all sections of society. They have demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.
The victim was sent to a Chennai eye hospital for specialized treatment on Monday. She had recorded her statement, an important piece of documentation that helped the police in filing the charge sheet, before the competent court.
Giving details, SSP said that on Tuesday a Special Investigation Team of Srinagar Police, produced about 1000 page chargesheet in the recent acid attack case of a 24 year old woman in Nowhatta.
The SIT, he said, was headed by Superintendent of Police North Raja Zuhaib with Muhammad Yasir Parrey SDPo Khanyar, SHO Police Station Safakadal, SHO Police Statioin Nowhatta, SHO Police Station Women as its members, has completed the investigation of the case (registered at PS Nowhatta, FIR No 08/2022 U/S 326-A and 120-B IPC) within the shortest possible time after arresting three accused persons.
They were identified as Sajid Altaf Sheikh (Rather) (A-1) S/o Muhamad Altaf Sheikh R/o Buchwara Dalgate, Srinagar, 2. Muhammad Saleem Kumar (A-2) S/o Abdul Gani Kumar R/o Dalgate (AP Padshahi Bagh), Srinagar. A juvenile from Srinagar (name withheld)
"Based on oral testimonies, statement of relevant witnesses in front of judicial and executive magistrates, scientific evidences, a strong charge sheet against accused persons (A-1 & A-2) was produced in CJM Court, while charge sheet against the juvenile in conflict with law has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” SSP said.
However, Rakesh Balwal said, it has been also prayed before the JJB court that this juvenile may be tried as an adult as per the provisions of section 15 of the Juvenile Justice Act as he falls in range of more than 16 years and less than 18 years as he has committed a heinous crime.
“The sections invoked in the chargesheet call for a punishment ranging from ten years to Life imprisonment,” SSP said.
“We are hopeful of a maximum punishment as per extreme heinous nature of this crime.” Srinagar police, he said, has deputed a dedicated Pairavi officer for this case for day to day hearing.
“Legal Procedure for having a dedicated special Public prosecutor for this case has also been started.” Srinagar police assures all the citizens that police will remain associated with this case by coordinating with prosecution till the speedy and exemplary judgement in this case comes. “I along with all ranks of District police assure the general public that crime against women will be dealt with very strictly,” he added.