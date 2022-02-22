Srinagar Acid Attack: Police file chargesheet against 3 accused

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday filed a one thousand page chargesheet in Srinagar Acid Attack case against the accused, with a hope that culprits get exemplary punishment. Senior Superintendent Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal who supervised the investigation of the case, termed the acid attack as a “well-planned conspiracy.”

“Investigations revealed that it was a well-planned conspiracy,” SSP told Greater Kashmir. He said that they will try for exemplary punishment to the accused. “We want nobody to dare to carry out a similar act.”