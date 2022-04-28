SRINAGAR ACID ATTACK | Prosecution produces 2 more witnesses before court

Srinagar: A court here Thursday recorded statements of two more witnesses in the case related to the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman here in February this year.
Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, recorded statements of father of the victim and an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police who were produced before it by the prosecution as “witnesses”.
Advocates Shah Aamir and Aatir Javed Kawoosa who appeared on behalf of main accused Sajid Altaf Rather cross examined the witness.
With these two, the total number of witnesses produced so far by the prosecution in the case, proceedings of which are being conducted on fastrack basis, has reached 7.
On February 23, police filed a 1000-page charge sheet against the main accused Sajid Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate and Muhammad Saleem Kumar alias Tota of Mehjoornagar accused in the case before Chief Judicial Magistrate( CJM) Srinagar. The CJM committed the case to Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar for trial .
Subsequently, the Principal Sessions Court framed charges against the two accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).