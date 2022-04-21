Srinagar Acid Attack | Prosecution produces 5 witnesses before court

Srinagar: Five witnesses have been produced by the prosecution before the trial court so far in the case related to the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman here in February this year.
Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, which is hearing the case on fast track basis on Thursday recorded the statement of the sister of the victim, who was produced before the court by the prosecution as its “witness”.
The witness was cross examined by advocates Shah Aamir and Areeb Kawoosa who represent the main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather. The Court has fixed April 28 as the next date for hearing to record the statement of the sixth witness who is likely to be produced by the prosecution on that day .
On February 23, police filed a 1000-page charge sheet against the main accused Sajid Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate and Muhammad Saleem Kumar alias Tota of Mehjoornagar accused in the case before Chief Judicial Magistrate( CJM) Srinagar. The CJM committed the case to Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar for trial .
Subsequently, the Principal Sessions Court framed charges against the two accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The police have also filed chargesheet against a accused in the case before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) with an additional application that he be treated as an adult under the amended Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, whereby youngsters in the age group of 16-18 can be tried under Indian Penal Code (IPC) if they are accused of heinous crimes.