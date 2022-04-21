Srinagar Acid Attack | Prosecution produces 5 witnesses before court

Srinagar: Five witnesses have been produced by the prosecution before the trial court so far in the case related to the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman here in February this year.

Court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, which is hearing the case on fast track basis on Thursday recorded the statement of the sister of the victim, who was produced before the court by the prosecution as its “witness”.

The witness was cross examined by advocates Shah Aamir and Areeb Kawoosa who represent the main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather. The Court has fixed April 28 as the next date for hearing to record the statement of the sixth witness who is likely to be produced by the prosecution on that day .