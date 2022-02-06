Srinagar acid attack victim to be treated at Chennai hospital

Dr Kanwaljeet Singh, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital said the patient had a decreased Ocular Pressure (pressure in the eye balls) and it was not improving.

He said the corneas of both eyes were severely damaged and the Sankara Netralaya had advanced facilities for eye treatments. “The possibility of using Stem Cells in restoring the tenacity in her corneas and restoring ocular pressure will be explored,” he said.

He said Dr Geeta Iyer, a Cornea Specialist will be in-charge of her treatment plan. The Hospital will also start treatment in her face soon, he added.