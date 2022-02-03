Srinagar acid attack | Victim’s treatment, rehab costs covered under Nirbhaya fund
Srinagar: The medical treatment, legal aid and future rehabilitation of the Srinagar acid attack victim are covered under the Nirbhaya Fund.
The implementing department of the J&K government stated that it would ‘walk extra miles’ to ensure full recovery of the victim and provide financial and other assistance that she might require.
Mission Director, ICPS Shabnam S Kamili, who heads the ‘One Stop Centres’, said that ‘One Stop Centres’ established under Nirbhaya fund were fully equipped to cover the treatment costs of the victim who is admitted at SMHS Hospital. She said a team from her department visited the victim and apprised the government of her situation.
“We have communicated that whatever the patient requires in terms of medicines, implants, and other treatment requirements, the entire costs will be borne by us,” she said. Kamili said the government was “ready to walk extra miles and not just adhere to provisions under law” to ensure full recovery to the victim.
Kamili said that the victim would require long term assistance and the “One Stop Centres” were ready to provide help. “The team from the department visited the hospital today and reviewed the privacy and security of the victim and her parents. We need to ensure the well being of the entire family in this hour of crisis. We must respect and protect their privacy and identity,” she said.