Srinagar Airport clocks record 100 plus daily flights

Srinagar: With an increase in tourist arrivals to Kashmir, Srinagar Airport has witnessed a record 100 plus flight arrivals and departures on Monday.

As per Director, Airports Authority of India ( AAI) Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh the aerodrome witnessed 51 flight arrivals and similar number of departures on Monday with a total passenger footfall of 15,199.

It may be mentioned that amid decrease in Covid-19 cases, flight arrivals since February this year had seen an increase. At one point in time daily flight arrivals had dropped to as low as 14 last year owing to COVID-19.