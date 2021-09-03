Srinagar Airport to get international Cargo facility, major boost for exports

“We would be applying for custodianship from the Customs department. Its office will be set-up at the new cargo facility. This will help in the process of inspecting all the international cargo goods right here ” Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh told Greater Kashmir.

Singh said the move will help boost exports of handicrafts and local perishables, such as horticulture produce. He said the caro facility at the Srinagar Airport will also help in imports of several goods to Kashmir, such as automobile spare parts and other products that are brought here.

The proposed cargo terminal is expected to be beneficial for the 20 lakh metric tonnes of fresh fruit annual exports from Kashmir worth Rs 7,500 crore which includes apple, cherry, pears, plum etc. 2.80 lakh MT dry fruits worth exported from Kashmir to the rest of the country and various parts of the world will also get an impetus from the proposed cargo terminal. The cargo terminal under Common User Domestic Cargo Terminal ( CUDCT) was first initiated in 2018 when setting-up of a Controlled Atmosphere Cold Storage was also a part of the project.