Srinagar Airport upgraded to maximum level: HC

Srinagar: Closing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the High Court of J&K and Ladakh said that “Srinagar Airport has been upgraded to a maximum level and all systems necessary have been installed as approved by the Air Force”. The HC had initiated the PIL on its own motion.

“It may be noted that Srinagar Airport is not a civilian airport but a defence airport and, therefore, its up-gradation and development is dependent upon the requirement of the defence forces and the civilian activity on the airport cannot be allowed to interfere with or obstruct the defence activity at the airport,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar said.