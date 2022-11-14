‘Srinagar-Bathinda gas pipeline to connect J&K with National Gas Grid soon’

Srinagar: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri Monday said that the Srinagar-Bathinda gas pipeline was now being constructed and would shortly link Jammu and Kashmir with the National Gas Grid and considerably reduce the LPG prices in J&K.

In an exclusive interview with Greater Kashmir Consulting Editor, Emaad Makhdoomi, the union minister said that the Srinagar-Bathinda gas pipeline was a “work in progress”.

Puri, a 1974 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013, as the chairman of the United Nations Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee from January 2011 to February 2013, and joined International Peace Institute as a senior advisor in June 2013.