Srinagar Court records statement of acid attack victim

Srinagar: Srinagar Court on Saturday recorded the statement of an acid attack survivor who is going under medical treatment at SMHS hospital here. The victim was attacked with acid on Tuesday and Police have arrested the culprits in the case.

Judicial Magistrate, Third Additional Munsiff Srinagar Shayesta Nazir recorded the statement of the victim in SMHS hospital.

The statement, under the provisions of law, was recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc). Soon after the incident, Police registered a case, took up investigation and arrested three culprits.