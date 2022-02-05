Srinagar Court records statement of acid attack victim

Srinagar: Srinagar Court on Saturday recorded the statement of an acid attack survivor who is going under medical treatment at SMHS hospital here. The victim was attacked with acid on Tuesday and Police have arrested the culprits in the case.
Judicial Magistrate, Third Additional Munsiff Srinagar Shayesta Nazir recorded the statement of the victim in SMHS hospital.
The statement, under the provisions of law, was recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc). Soon after the incident, Police registered a case, took up investigation and arrested three culprits.
Social media also remained abuzz with the condemnation messages against acid attacks with netizens demanding capital punishment for the culprits.
The offence of throwing acid is punishable under Section 326 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
This Section was inserted in IPC under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 creating special provisions for the victims of acid attacks.
“The offenders convicted under Sections 326 A shall be imprisoned for a minimum sentence of ten years which may increase up to life imprisonment along with fine; that fine should be just and reasonable to meet the medical expenses incurred by the victim,” said advocate Mir Naveed Gul, who has been appointed by District Legal Service Authority Srinagar as free legal aid counsel for the acid victim.
Speaking about Section 164 CrPc, under which the statement of the victim was recorded on Saturday, advocate Gul said that law empowers Judicial Magistrate for the recording of a statement made to him in the course of an investigation under CrPc of the inquiry or trial. He informed that the Judicial Magistrate is empowered under the provisions of law to visit the victim and record her statement in the hospital. He said that statement recorded under Section 164 CrPc is one of the important statements that is being considered during the trial.
District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Srinagar has also initiated the process to grant compensation to the 24-year old girl, the victim of acid attack in Wantpora area of the city. DLSA also appointed a legal aid counsel for the victim and her family.