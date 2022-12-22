Srinagar freezes at -5.5°C, Pahalgam -6.8°C

Srinagar: Kashmir and Ladakh are witnessing an intense cold wave with most places recording this season’s lowest minimum temperature on Thursday, the second day of ‘Chillai Kalan’.

The Meteorological Department said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, which besides being the coldest temperature this season, was 3.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

With the mercury plummeting, Srinagar’s famous Dal Lake has also partially frozen and weatherman has predicted more cold in the coming days.