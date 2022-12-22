Srinagar freezes at -5.5°C, Pahalgam -6.8°C

Srinagar: Kashmir and Ladakh are witnessing an intense cold wave with most places recording this season’s lowest minimum temperature on Thursday, the second day of ‘Chillai Kalan’.
The Meteorological Department said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, which besides being the coldest temperature this season, was 3.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
With the mercury plummeting, Srinagar’s famous Dal Lake has also partially frozen and weatherman has predicted more cold in the coming days.
“Mainly dry weather till December 25. From December 26 to 30 generally cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate snow is expected at scattered places of Kashmir, higher reaches of Jammu, and light rain in the plains of Jammu (60 percent chance),” the MeT officials said. “Snowfall and below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on places like Mughal Road, Zojila, Karna, and Sadna Top from December 26 to 27 although there is no forecast of any major snow spell.”
They said that Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius against minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius against minus 6.2 degrees Celsius the previous night. Apart from being below normal by 1.8 degrees Celsius, it was also the coldest night this season in the famous south Kashmir tourist resort.
They said Kokernag also hit the season’s coldest temperature, recording a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius against minus 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius against minus 4.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal for the famous north Kashmir skiing resort.
They said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius against minus 4.4 degrees Celsius the previous night. While being 2.5 degrees Celsius below normal, it was also the coldest temperature recorded so far in the north Kashmir.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius against 6.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal for J&K’s winter capital.
They said that in Ladakh, Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 12 degrees Celsius and 12.8 degrees Celsius.