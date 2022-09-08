Srinagar & Ganderbal: Writing the New Tale of Two Cities

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday flagged off a fleet of boats and Shikaras carrying devotees and artists from Zero Bridge to Ganderbal to commemorate the Urs of Sufi saint Syed Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG expressed hope that the occasion would further strengthen the bonds of goodwill and brotherhood.

“Let us remind ourselves of the unity of mankind and resolve to strive for harmony and peace,” he said.