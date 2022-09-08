Srinagar & Ganderbal: Writing the New Tale of Two Cities

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday flagged off a fleet of boats and Shikaras carrying devotees and artists from Zero Bridge to Ganderbal to commemorate the Urs of Sufi saint Syed Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG expressed hope that the occasion would further strengthen the bonds of goodwill and brotherhood.
“Let us remind ourselves of the unity of mankind and resolve to strive for harmony and peace,” he said.
Prominent citizens from all walks of life gathered at Zero Bridge to witness the occasion, which also marks the revival of water transport from Srinagar to Ganderbal.
The Urs of Syed Qamaruddin Bukhari (RA) is being observed after three decades.
Mayor SMC Junaid Azim Mattu, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq, Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, KVIB Vice Chairperson Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, former legislator Ishfaq Jabbar, religious leaders, and people in large numbers attended the event.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz, Director Tourism Kashmir Dr Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, and senior officials of J&K administration were also present on the occassion.