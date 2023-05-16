Srinagar gets a makeover ahead of the high-profile event

Srinagar: With the G20 tourism working group meeting set to take place in Srinagar, the city has got a significant makeover in preparation for the high-profile international event. In anticipation of the event, the city has undergone extensive renovations and upgrades to its infrastructure and amenities.

Major roads have been repaved, new streetlights installed, and public spaces beautified with new landscaping and artwork.

The Poloview Street, one of Srinagar’s busiest commercial areas, has been given a complete makeover.

The street has been made completely pedestrian and wire free.

The redeveloped street has pedestrian walkways, ramps, and tiles for specially-abled people as well, besides having separate underground sewerage and drainage networks, conservation and heritage facade improvement of buildings, public conveniences, and public bicycle sharing facilities.