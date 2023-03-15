Srinagar hospitals overburdened

Srinagar: Over 30,000 referral cases from district hospitals are received annually at tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar, putting an extra burden on them.

According to the official figures, of the 30,000 cases, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura alone receives over 15,000 referral cases per year.

Lal Ded maternity hospital every year receives about 8000 referral cases while SMHS hospital receives around 3000 cases.

Of around 800 cases in the Out Patient Department (OPD) at Chest Disease (CD) Hospital, 70 percent cases are from different districts.

Last month, at least 600 referral cases were registered at LD Hospital while SMHS received 250 cases and CD Hospital 200 cases.

Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Soura, Dr Farooq Jan told Greater Kashmir that 90 percent of the admissions in the emergency were from different districts.