Srinagar International Airport expansion hits roadblock

Srinagar: The much-awaited expansion of the terminal building at the Srinagar International Airport has hit a roadblock with administrative delays proving to be a damp squib. Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials told Greater Kashmir that work on expansion of the airport which was scheduled to start anytime at the end of this year has got further delayed.

“There are some procedural and administrative delays due to which the work on expansion of the terminal is getting further delayed,” said an official.

The terminal expansion at the Srinagar Airport, which is the need of the hour at present as passenger footfall has seen a sharp spike of late is witnessing delay. While the airport used to cater to passenger footfall between 8000 to 10000 on an average, the footfall has seen a spurt of late, owing to the tourist rush, the airport witnesses as many as 16000 to 18000 passenger footfalls daily.