Srinagar International Airport upgradation | Work on doubling terminal area to begin after April

“There is a proposal to relocate some of the existing set-ups from the airport premises. Once that is done, work will start on the new terminal. The project envisages having twice the size of the existing terminal building” said the official.

Earlier this year, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said that two new airport terminals shall be established in Jammu and Kashmir soon.

Scindia said that an airport terminal worth Rs 1500 crore shall be established on 25 thousand square metres in Srinagar, while another airport terminal worth Rs 650 crore shall be established in Jammu on 22 thousand square metres land size.