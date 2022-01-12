Srinagar, Jammu Airports record 31.15 lakh passengers in last 9 months

Besides, Jammu and Kashmir administration’s decision to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) and sales tax on the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for airlines operating in the J&K region, from twenty-six per cent to one per cent also proved to be a valuable addition for air travel to Jammu and Kashmir.

It may be mentioned that to provide a boost to the aviation sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has recently announced that two new airport terminals will be established in Jammu and Srinagar.

The Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight, which completes two months of operations next week, has been a runaway success as the flight is witnessing good occupancy. The flight was flagged-off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23 and despite witnessing initial hiccups, the flight operating from a longer route now has gained popularity among the Kashmiri travellers.