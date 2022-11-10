Srinagar-Jammu highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for scheduled two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Thursday.

However, traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the Srinagar-Jammu highway remained blocked for 5 hours and 8 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of nine vehicles on the highway.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that scheduled two-way traffic of private cars, passenger light, and medium vehicles plied as usual on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs including oil and gas tankers carrying essential supplies were heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.