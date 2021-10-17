Srinagar-Jammu highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar -Jammu National highway remained open for Jammu-bound traffic on Sunday even as there were light rains in the Banihal-Udhampur sector.

Traffic officials said that hundreds of apple-laden trucks and passenger vehicles crossed Banihal-Nashri stretch of the highway without any interruption.

They said despite rains since early Sunday morning, traffic plied normally from Srinagar to Jammu, whereas light motor vehicles drove from both sides.

Meanwhile, a traffic advisory stated that subject to fair weather and good road conditions LMVs shall be allowed to ply on Monday from both sides of highway, whereas HMVs stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir “after the tail of (down convoy) Jammu bound trucks crosses Jakhani Udhampur on Monday”.

As per the advisory, the cut-off timings for Srinagar bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu will be 7am to 12 pm, from Jakhani, Udhampur 7am to 1pm, and for Jammu-bound LMVs from Zig Qazigund 7am to 1 pm. “No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut-off timings,” it said.

The security forces have been advised not to ply against the convoy in view of traffic congestion on the highway.