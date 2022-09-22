Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain suspended for 5 days from 3 am to 7 am: Govt

Ramban: The government on Thursday said that to carry out urgent repair works on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh, Ramban stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, vehicular traffic would remain suspended for 4 hours from 3 am to 7 am from September 23 to September 27.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to review the traffic scenario on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which was attended by IG Traffic, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Transport, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, and representatives of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other concerned officers.

Mehta impressed upon the officers to ensure that there was a smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks and that their passage on the highway was given due priority over other vehicles for their smooth travel to their respective destinations.