Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain suspended for 5 days from 3 am to 7 am: Govt

Ramban: The government on Thursday said that to carry out urgent repair works on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh, Ramban stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, vehicular traffic would remain suspended for 4 hours from 3 am to 7 am from September 23 to September 27.
On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to review the traffic scenario on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which was attended by IG Traffic, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Transport, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, and representatives of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other concerned officers.
Mehta impressed upon the officers to ensure that there was a smooth movement of fruit-laden trucks and that their passage on the highway was given due priority over other vehicles for their smooth travel to their respective destinations.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam tweeted, “To carry out urgent repair works on shooting stone prone NH-44 stretches by NHAI including Cafeteria Morh-Mehar stretch, the chief secretary calls for 4-hour halt of traffic for 5 days from September 23 from 3 am to 7 am.”
These restrictions on traffic would remain imposed till September 27, 2022.
“The chief secretary also ordered making NH-44 stretches between Banihal and Nashri a double carriageway and its blacktopping within 10 days,” the DC Ramban tweeted. “The chief secretary also advises squeezing travel time to 6 to 8 hours for LMVs and HMVs. He further ordered strict maintenance of lane discipline by drivers plying on NH-44. All necessary steps have to be taken against violators including e-challaning.”
On Thursday morning, vehicular traffic remained suspended for a few hours due to the clearance work on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch of Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
A traffic official said that vehicular traffic was halted for a few hours on Thursday morning for road clearance work on the Mehar-Cafeteria Morh, Ramban stretch.
He said traffic was restored at 7 am but local commuters and vehicle operators said that they remained stuck in traffic between Ramban and Chanderkote till 9 am.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police issued an advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani, Udhampur on Friday.