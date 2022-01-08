Srinagar-Jammu National Highway closed today

Jammu: Traffic Police will not permit movement of vehicular traffic from Jammu till the clearance of landslides which blocked the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at various places between Banihal to Ramban stretch on Saturday.
“On Sunday, the debris will be removed and hopefully on Monday, vehicular traffic will be allowed on the highway if the weather conditions remain favourable,” officials said.
“We are not going to allow any vehicular traffic on the highway from Jammu till then. Today also no private or passenger vehicle turned up at Nagrota check point due to heavy rains,” the official said.
He said, “The men and machinery are at work to remove debris and clear the highway. The work is getting disrupted because of heavy rains which trigger landslides.”
The official said that the travel on the highway was not safe during heavy rains. “The people must seek travel advice from the traffic police before proceeding to travel on Highway.”
Meanwhile, the official said that the number of stranded trucks had increased on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Udhampur besides other areas along the highway.
“900 trucks and 60 LMVs were stranded on the highway. Many LMVs have returned to Jammu or passengers have preferred to stay in hotels as the highway is closed,” the official added.