Srinagar-Jammu National Highway closed today

“We are not going to allow any vehicular traffic on the highway from Jammu till then. Today also no private or passenger vehicle turned up at Nagrota check point due to heavy rains,” the official said.

He said, “The men and machinery are at work to remove debris and clear the highway. The work is getting disrupted because of heavy rains which trigger landslides.”

The official said that the travel on the highway was not safe during heavy rains. “The people must seek travel advice from the traffic police before proceeding to travel on Highway.”