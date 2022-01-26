Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Landslides disrupt traffic, road restored for 2-way traffic

Ramban: Fresh landslides on Wednesday morning blocked the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway at Chanderkore and Gangroo in Ramban for several hours but as per official Traffic Advisory the road was restored for traffic and two-way light motor vehicles will move from both sides of the highway on Thursday.
Officials said on Wednesday normal traffic movement remained disrupted due to fresh landslides at Thanri Chanderkote and Gangroo near Ramsu for several hours but during the day normal traffic movement was allowed after clearing the landslide from the highway.
Stranded trucks passenger vehicles were seen parked in queues on the highway after a fresh landslide at Thanri Chanderkote blocked the road during early morning hours and similarly fresh landslide blocked 270-km long National Highway at Ganroo Ramsu in Ramnan district, a Traffic Police official at Traffic Control Unit Ramban said.
He said at around 12 noon traffic movement was restored and even vehicles from Srinagar were allowed after which the traffic plied normally.
Ramsu and Ramban Police informed that men and machinery were immediately pressed into service for clearing the highway. As per Traffic advisory “subject to fair weather and better road conditions on Thursday passenger Light Motor Vehicles private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
TCU Jammu and Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic. The cut off timings for LMVs private cars has been fixed from Nagrota Jammu 8 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani Udhampur 9 am to 1 pm.”
The cut off timing for Jammu bound light motor vehicles has been fixed from Zig Qazigund 9am to 1 pmon Thursday.
No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings. Heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on National Highway. TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs, the Traffic Police advisory said.