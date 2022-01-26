Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Landslides disrupt traffic, road restored for 2-way traffic

Ramban: Fresh landslides on Wednesday morning blocked the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway at Chanderkore and Gangroo in Ramban for several hours but as per official Traffic Advisory the road was restored for traffic and two-way light motor vehicles will move from both sides of the highway on Thursday.

Officials said on Wednesday normal traffic movement remained disrupted due to fresh landslides at Thanri Chanderkote and Gangroo near Ramsu for several hours but during the day normal traffic movement was allowed after clearing the landslide from the highway.