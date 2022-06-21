Srinagar- Jammu National Highway, Mughal Road closed

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar Highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, was closed due to shooting stones amid heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Mughal Road, connecting Shopian and Poonch-Rajouri districts, was also shut due to a landslide en route.

“Due to heavy rainfall on whole highway and shooting stones at Panthyal and other locations approximately 3000 vehicles both HMVs and LMVs are stranded on the Highway,” a traffic department official here told GNS.

“Tomorrow on 22-06-2022, no fresh vehicle shall be allowed from either side i-e from Jammu (Jakheni, Udhampur) towards Srinagar and vice-versa,” he said, adding, “If weather permitted only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move to their destinations subject to traffic worthy road conditions.”