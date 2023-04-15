Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday, the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 44 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.

They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of a few HMVs and movement of livestock of the nomadic community.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.

They said HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.

SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that a large number of nomadic groups crossing Ramban on foot hindered the smooth flow of traffic.