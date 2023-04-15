Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday, the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 44 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of a few HMVs and movement of livestock of the nomadic community.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that a large number of nomadic groups crossing Ramban on foot hindered the smooth flow of traffic.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Sunday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.
People have been advised not to undertake journeys on the highway without confirming the status of the road from TCU Srinagar, TCU Jammu, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Ramban as the Meteorological Department has predicted rain for next few days.