Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday.

However, the traffic movement remained slow due to the narrow road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, Ramban, Seri, and other places between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs and HMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day.

They said that HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir crossed the Nashri-Ramban sector of the highway at a slow pace.

A traffic Police official at Traffic Control Unit (TCU), Ramban said that the highway was open for two-way traffic for LMVs and one-way traffic of HMVs.