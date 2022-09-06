Srinagar- Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way vehicular traffic movement of the Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.

A traffic official monitoring traffic regulation in Ramban said that the most vulnerable and shooting stone-prone Mehar Cafeteria Morh stretch of the highway remained open.

He said hundreds of vehicles crossed this stretch towards their respective destinations without interruption.