Srinagar- Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way vehicular traffic movement of the Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday.
A traffic official monitoring traffic regulation in Ramban said that the most vulnerable and shooting stone-prone Mehar Cafeteria Morh stretch of the highway remained open.
He said hundreds of vehicles crossed this stretch towards their respective destinations without interruption.
Traffic authorities at the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) National Highway Ramban said that the LMVs, both passenger and commercial, plied as usual on both sides of the highway whereas HMVs were allowed to ply towards Jammu on the highway on Tuesday afternoon.
On Sunday and Monday, following rains, vehicular traffic remained disrupted on the Mehar and Cafeteria Morh stretch due to the triggering of rolling stones and mudslides on several occasions.
Officials at TCU Srinagar and TCU Jammu said that subject to fair weather conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas HMVs would be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jammu and Jakhani, Udhampur after assessing the traffic situation on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Wednesday.
They said that the cut-off timings for the Srinagar-bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu have been fixed as 7 am to 12 pm, for Jakhani, Udhampur as 7 am to 1 pm, and for Jammu-bound LMVs, the cut-off timings from Zig Qazigund has been fixed as 7 am to 1 pm.
They said no vehicle would be allowed before and after the cut-off timings.
They advised the security forces not to ply against the convoy to avoid traffic congestion between Nashri and Banihal on the highway.
TCU Srinagar, TCU Jammu, and TCU Udhampur have been asked to liaise with the TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic on Wednesday morning.