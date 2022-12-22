Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Thursday.
Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway remained blocked for 27 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
They said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of HMVs at different places between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels for their respective destinations till Thursday evening.
They said heavy load carriers including diesel, petrol, and LPG tankers carrying essential supplies crossed the Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway and headed towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic and road situation on Friday morning.
The cut-off timing has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir.
The cut-off timings for the Srinagar-bound LMVs has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur on Friday.
They said no vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the fixed cut-off timings on Friday.