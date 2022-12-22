Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Thursday.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway remained blocked for 27 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

They said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of HMVs at different places between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed the Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels for their respective destinations till Thursday evening.