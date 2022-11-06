Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open despite rains

However, in some places, due to the breakdown of vehicles on narrow road stretches, the flow of traffic remained slow at a few places.

Officials at TCU Ramban said that the traffic moved on the highway although at a snail’s pace.

They said that the Mehar-Cafeteria-Ramban stretch remained open for vehicular traffic.

The officials said that the Srinagar-bound trucks and tankers were crossing the Ramban-Banihal stretch at a slow pace.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas HMVs stranded in Qazigund, Kashmir would be allowed to move towards Jammu.