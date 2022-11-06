Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open despite rains

Ramban: Despite light rains, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic movement of private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), and Kashmir-bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on Sunday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked between Banihal and Nashri in Ramban district for 5 hours due to various reasons.
A Traffic Police Official at Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban said that the most vulnerable landslides and shooting stone-prone areas of the highway from Mehar to Ramban remained open.
However, in some places, due to the breakdown of vehicles on narrow road stretches, the flow of traffic remained slow at a few places.
Officials at TCU Ramban said that the traffic moved on the highway although at a snail’s pace.
They said that the Mehar-Cafeteria-Ramban stretch remained open for vehicular traffic.
The officials said that the Srinagar-bound trucks and tankers were crossing the Ramban-Banihal stretch at a slow pace.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Monday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas HMVs stranded in Qazigund, Kashmir would be allowed to move towards Jammu.
TCU Srinagar, TCU Jammu, and TCU Udhampur have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.
The cut-off timing for Kashmir-bound LMVs has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund Kashmir has been fixed from 8 am to 11 am on Monday.
The people have been advised to confirm the status of roads from TCU Srinagar, TCU Jammu, TCU Udhampur, and TCU Ramban before undertaking the journey on Monday.