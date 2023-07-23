Srinagar Jammu National Highway open for traffic

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, tourists, and passenger light-medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Sunday.

However, traffic authorities said, “Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained blocked for 24 minutes due to a landslide at the Shalgari area near Banihal on Sunday.”

They further said the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and due to the single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria and at some other places between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that hundreds of light, medium vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, private cars, and passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway without any interruption. They said that heavy vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.