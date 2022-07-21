Srinagar Jammu National Highway partially restored for traffic

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway, after having remained blocked since Wednesday evening, was partially restored for Jammu-bound stranded traffic on Thursday afternoon.

The convoy of Amarnath pilgrims, who left Bhagwati Nagar base camp Jammu Thursday morning for two base camps in Kashmir, was stopped and accommodated in SASB Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote and other lodgement centres established by the district administration.

Authorities said earlier the road restoration work was hampered due to frequent tumbling of shooting stones near Mehad bridge, ahead of Ramban on Wednesday night.

The work was again hampered due to mudslides at several places between Chanderkote and Ramsu besides shooting stones at Panthyal following heavy rain on Thursday morning.