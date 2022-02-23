Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remains closed for vehicular traffic movement due to overnight rains and fresh spells of snowfall on both sides of Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal Qazigund (NAVYUG) tunnels on Wednesday.

Traffic Police officers said the highway was closed due to overnight heavy rains which lashed in the Udhampur- Banihal sector of the highway due to which landslides have triggered on various spots between Karool and Ramsu including mudslides at Seri and shooting stones at Panthyal.

They said snow is also accumulated on both sides of Banihal Qazigund and Jawahar Tunnels.