Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar – Jammu National Highway plied uninterrupted till Sunday evening even as rains lashed the stretch between Nashri and Banihal, while fresh snowfall was received at Jawahar Tunnel and Patnitop.
Light Motor Vehicles, trucks and other public transport was allowed towards Kashmir, while as LMVs were plying from both sides of the highway on Sunday.
The movement of traffic on the highway continued despite the rainfall that started on Sunday afternoon across Ramban district, Traffic police officials said.
There was no interruption in movement of traffic from Banihal to Nashri tunnels, said on duty traffic police officials at Police Check post Ramban.
“Hundreds of vehicles have crossed Banihal, Qazigund and Chenani Nashri tunnels towards Srinagar and Jammu on Sunday. No traffic jam was reported on the highway from Banihal to Nashri sector of highway,” said a Traffic official.
Till filing of this report, light rain lashed Ramban but trucks on way to Jammu were seen crossing Ramban.
Meanwhile, in view of inclement weather traffic headquarters Srinagar Jammu issued a fresh advisory advising commuters not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway without confirming the status from TCU Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu.
However, “subject to fair weather and better road conditions Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to ply on both sides whereas heavy trucks were allowed to ply towards Jammu on Monday on highway” said a Traffic advisory.