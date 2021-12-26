Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Traffic on the Srinagar – Jammu National Highway plied uninterrupted till Sunday evening even as rains lashed the stretch between Nashri and Banihal, while fresh snowfall was received at Jawahar Tunnel and Patnitop.

Light Motor Vehicles, trucks and other public transport was allowed towards Kashmir, while as LMVs were plying from both sides of the highway on Sunday.

The movement of traffic on the highway continued despite the rainfall that started on Sunday afternoon across Ramban district, Traffic police officials said.