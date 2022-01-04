Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Despite light rain between the Udhampur-Banihal sector and snowfall on both sides of the Jawahar tunnel, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained uninterrupted on Tuesday.

Officials said that trucks, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and other means of public transport were allowed towards Jammu whereas LMVs were plying from both sides of the highway through the newly constructed Qazigund-Banihal tunnel.

“Notwithstanding the intermittent rains which started late Monday evening in Ramban district, the traffic remained unhindered on the highway,” traffic police officials informed.