Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Despite light rain between the Udhampur-Banihal sector and snowfall on both sides of the Jawahar tunnel, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained uninterrupted on Tuesday.
Officials said that trucks, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and other means of public transport were allowed towards Jammu whereas LMVs were plying from both sides of the highway through the newly constructed Qazigund-Banihal tunnel.
“Notwithstanding the intermittent rains which started late Monday evening in Ramban district, the traffic remained unhindered on the highway,” traffic police officials informed.
“There was no interruption in movement of traffic from Qazigund-Banihal to Chenani-Nashri tunnels,” said traffic police officials.
Hundreds of vehicles crossed Banihal and Nashri tunnels towards Jammu and Srinagar till Tuesday noon. No traffic jam was reported on the highway from Banihal to Nashri sector , said traffic police officials.
They said due to snowfall on both sides of Jawahar tunnel, the road was, though, slippery and thus risky. They requested drivers and commuters to adopt newly constructed Qazigund-Banihal four lane tunnel routes for their safe journey.
Meanwhile, traffic authorities in view of inclement weather prediction issued by the Met department vis-a-vis heavy rain and snowfall in J&K for the next few days, once again advised commuters to avoid journey without confirming the status on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway from TCU Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu.
“However, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (passenger vehicles) shall be allowed on both sides from Jammu to Srinagar and Srinagar to Jammu on National Highway. Heavy vehicles shall be allowed towards Srinagar,” they added. The drizzle continued between Nashri-Banihal sector of highway till the filing of this report while vehicles plied towards their respective destinations without any interruption.