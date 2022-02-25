Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement was disrupted for a few hours due to landslides at Samroli near Udhampur on Friday morning but the most vulnerable landslides and shooting stones prone stretches between Nashri and Banihal remained open despite intermittent rain on Friday.
Official sources said hundreds of light motor vehicles; private cars plied either side towards Jammu and Srinagar whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks), oil gas Petrol and Diesel tankers stranded at Dhar road Udhampur were allowed to move towards Kashmir on Friday.
Sector officer Traffic Police Udhampur informed that vehicular traffic was disrupted for a few hours due to a landslide near Samroli Udhampur early Friday morning. However, the slide was cleared immediately by the men and machinery of the concerned road maintenance agency deployed in the area and road was restored for traffic. Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police (National Highway) Ramban Parul Bhardwaj said that despite intermittent rain, the highway was open for vehicular traffic movement.
He said that passenger and light motor vehicles remained plying from both sides whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles were heading towards Srinagar.
Meanwhile, in view of inclement weather Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters in fresh advisory advised commuter not to travel on the highway without confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Unit Srinagar Ramban Udhampur and Jammu on Saturday.
“However subject to fair weather and good road conditions, light. motor vehicles shall be allowed to move on both sides of the highway,” the advisory said.
They said the Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks) shall be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur to move towards Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Saturday morning.
Till the filing of this report, light rain lashed the area and a convoy of trucks were heading towards Kashmir at a slow pace.