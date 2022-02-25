Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement was disrupted for a few hours due to landslides at Samroli near Udhampur on Friday morning but the most vulnerable landslides and shooting stones prone stretches between Nashri and Banihal remained open despite intermittent rain on Friday.

Official sources said hundreds of light motor vehicles; private cars plied either side towards Jammu and Srinagar whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks), oil gas Petrol and Diesel tankers stranded at Dhar road Udhampur were allowed to move towards Kashmir on Friday.